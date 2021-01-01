Peter Hui Purchases 11,086 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui bought 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $201,100.04.

FCBP stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

