-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNM opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The firm provides its service through Iomab-B, which is studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning.

