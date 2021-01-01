Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,167 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $512,707.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $189,481.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $223,252.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98.

On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $143,137.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28.

Shares of AYX opened at $121.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.07 and a beta of 0.87. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

