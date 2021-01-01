Brokerages Expect DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DBV Technologies.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 655,189 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 258,257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.