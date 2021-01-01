Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

