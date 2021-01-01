Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 29,518 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $3,674,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,939,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,691,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $3,175,521.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $606,735.42.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $2,646,498.37.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total value of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08.

Shares of GSHD opened at $124.76 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

