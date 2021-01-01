Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Major Shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. Buys 6,500,000 Shares

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. purchased 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BFGC stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bullfrog Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

