LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 39,495 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $62.23 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivePerson by 65.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LivePerson by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

