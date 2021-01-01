Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Shares Gap Down to $31.96

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $29.25. Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1,165 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

