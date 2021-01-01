Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.19. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

