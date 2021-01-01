Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

