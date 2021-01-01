Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Steven H. Price Sells 273,136 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $73.29 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

