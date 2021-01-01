Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Sells $8,550,000.00 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $299.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

