Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.83. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $9,628,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,394,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,170 shares of company stock valued at $83,506,811. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

