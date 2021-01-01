AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,495 OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 103,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 473.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $41.25 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

