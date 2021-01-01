General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.51 on Friday. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of 141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $578,765. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

