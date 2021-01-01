Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.