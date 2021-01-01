Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NetEase by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,814,000 after buying an additional 66,385 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

