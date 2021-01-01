Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Director Purchases $14,630.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Director Gary N. Boston purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $14,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $180,212.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE RVI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

