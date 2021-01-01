Kurt H. Kruger Acquires 4,000 Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Kurt H. Kruger purchased 4,000 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.