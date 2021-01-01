Bunge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 659 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

