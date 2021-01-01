Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $54.26 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $217,809.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,631 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

