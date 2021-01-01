Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.