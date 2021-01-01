California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $10,264,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.