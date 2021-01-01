IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 343.20 ($4.48) on Friday. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

