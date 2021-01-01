Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.80. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

