Warren Whitehead Sells 10,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$51,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$258,725.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$5.59 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

