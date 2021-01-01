G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $18,572.40 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $18,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $385,741.42.

On Thursday, December 10th, Seth Rudnick sold 546 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $10,446.80.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $684.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

