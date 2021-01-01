Gunter Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $21,090.00.

Shares of ATEN opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

