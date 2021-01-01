iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.74

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 381603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

