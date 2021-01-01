Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.61

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 14649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.