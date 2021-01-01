Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

