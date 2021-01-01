4,600 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 480,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

