Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

TEZNY opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.11.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

