Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris Sells 7,300 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $329,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $45.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 90.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 668.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

