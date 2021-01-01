John Jackson Ellis Sells 8,503 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.
Shares of JAG opened at C$8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$600.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.14. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
