John Jackson Ellis Sells 8,503 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Shares of JAG opened at C$8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$600.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.14. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) alerts:

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.