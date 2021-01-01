Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CFO Sells $80,675.20 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ASPU opened at $11.13 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

