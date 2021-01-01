Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Down to $85.60

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.60, but opened at $81.80. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 174,500 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.