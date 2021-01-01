CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Shares Gap Down to $51.60

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $49.98. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 384,653 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £221.83 million and a P/E ratio of 27.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.41.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

