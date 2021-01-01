SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $381.86

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $381.86 and last traded at $381.70, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $376.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

