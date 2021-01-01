Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 1.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.24. 115,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 170,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$178.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

