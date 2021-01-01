Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Shares Gap Down to $370.00

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $370.00, but opened at $357.00. Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) shares last traded at $340.20, with a volume of 31,357 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company has a market cap of £91.53 million and a PE ratio of 58.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.86.

About Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

