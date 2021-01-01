NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $1,169,880.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $48,480.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $40.63 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

