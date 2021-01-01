Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antares Pharma also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $665.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

