Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Benson E. Legg Sells 4,000 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $31.85 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
