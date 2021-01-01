Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Benson E. Legg Sells 4,000 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $31.85 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

