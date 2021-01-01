SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $332.64

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.64 and traded as high as $345.20. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) shares last traded at $331.80, with a volume of 618,309 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSPG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 332.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

