Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

