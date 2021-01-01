Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.83

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $9.12. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 11,883 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.52.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

