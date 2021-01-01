Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 688.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunic were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.