Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $490,335.16 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $490,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
