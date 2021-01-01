Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $490,335.16 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $490,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

